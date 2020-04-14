Winnipeg, April 14, 2020 – Today the memberships of Cereals Canada and the Canadian International Grains Institute (Cigi) approved the amalgamation of both organizations under a unified governance and management structure. The approval of this merger follows four years of growing dialogue and collaboration between Cereals Canada and Cigi members and staff.

“This merger brings together two strong organizations with a common vision to serve our members and build value for the Canadian cereals industry. Cereals Canada and Cigi have already established a close working relationship supporting the promotion of Canadian wheat and this merger will strengthen the benefits of this relationship” said Jean-Marc Ruest, Chair of the Cereals Canada Board of Directors.

Cereals Canada was formed in 2013 to represent Canada’s cereal value chain across priority areas including market access, market development, advocacy and innovation. Cigi was formed in 1972 to support domestic and international processors with independent technical services such as end-use quality evaluations, milling and end-use support.

“The merger represents an opportunity to align our efforts on behalf of the Canadian cereals value chain and ultimately strengthen the focus and impact of our activities. While unlocking new synergies, we will also be maintaining the key components and expertise that each organization brings to the table” said Trent Rude, Chair of the Board of Cigi.

The consolidated organization will operate under the Cereals Canada name, and Cigi will maintain its brand as a division within the overarching organization. The organization’s approved governance structure also ensures that all members can shape and influence future priorities and initiatives.

“Collaboration and transparency has been the guiding forces throughout this process, and will continue to be the cornerstones of the integrated organization,” stated Ruest. “We are excited to support this next phase in the advancement of our mission to grow the Canadian cereals value chain. We look forward to continue working for the benefit of our members under a single national organization” added Rude.

“The next major step will be the appointment of a CEO for the amalgamated organization. Our senior leadership team and staff will also continue to play a key role in guiding strategic planning with a view towards leveraging the opportunities of a fully integrated organization” concluded Rude.

About Cereals Canada:

Cereals Canada is a national, not-for-profit organization that brings a broad and diverse collaboration of partners from all sectors of the cereals value chain. For more information visit: www.cerealscanada.ca

Brenna Mahoney, Director of Communications and Stakeholder Relations

Cereals Canada

Phone: 204-296-2736

Email: bmahoney@cerealscanada.ca

About Cigi:

Canadian International Grains Institute is a not-for profit institute providing pre-market and in-market technical support for the Canadian grain sector. For more information visit: www.cigi.ca

Lee Huscroft, Communications Coordinator

Canadian International Grains Institute

Phone: 204-984-7784

Email: lhuscroft@cigi.ca